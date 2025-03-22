Amid the ongoing, incomplete investigation into the unnatural death of a police trainee from Assam, who was undergoing training at the North Eastern Police Academy in Umiam, the Meghalaya High Court has issued an order directing that the probe be completed by May 31.

It must be mentioned that the investigation ongoing for three years without a resolution prompted the court to issue a deadline.

The HC bench headed by Chief Justice IP Mukerji released the issue, disposing of a writ petition which was filed by Birendra Pandit.

In their order, the bench stated, “Nevertheless, considering the special facts of this case, this court directs that the investigation must be positively concluded by 31st May, 2025, resulting in the filing of the charge-sheet before the learned trial court,”

The trainee from Assam was found dead in March 2022, with reports suggesting that he had drowned. However, the bereaved family filed an FIR, demanding that the case be thoroughly investigated.