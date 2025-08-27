Meghalaya HC concludes plastic ban case, directs continued enforcement against single-use items

The High Court of Meghalaya has disposed of a public interest litigation challenging the use of plastic materials, particularly targeting single-use plastic items below 120 microns that pose environmental threats across the state.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh delivered the judgment on August 26, 2025, in PIL No. 7 of 2024, filed by petitioner Phuyosa Yobin against the State of Meghalaya and Shillong Municipal Board.

The court noted that plastic products below 120 microns are "most dangerous" due to their environmental impact. "Its accumulation, as waste in public places makes the area dirty. Used plastic is very difficult to destroy or recycle. It blocks the drainage system of the area and surrounding region," the judgment stated.

Through multiple orders during the case proceedings, the high court had directed authorities to raise public awareness about plastic dangers and prevent the use of sub-120 micron plastic materials. The court also mandated action to stop such plastics from being brought into, manufactured, or sold within Meghalaya, including seizure and destruction of prohibited items.

The bench expressed satisfaction with the state administration's cooperation, stating: "We are happy to state that the administration had throughout rendered all cooperation to implement our orders."

During the final hearing, petitioner Yobin, appearing in person, reviewed action-taken reports from East Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills districts. He informed the court that he was "fully satisfied with the action taken by the State namely, making the public aware of the bad effects of plastic and taking measures to stop use of single-use plastic less than 120 microns."

Additional Advocate General T. Yangi B assured the court that similar enforcement measures had been implemented across other districts in the state.

The court directed the state administration to maintain its awareness campaigns and continue preventing the "procurement, manufacture, sale and use of plastic less than 120 microns."

While disposing of the PIL, the court granted liberty for any person to file fresh applications if violations of the court's orders occur in future.