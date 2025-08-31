Meghalaya HC cracks down on unlicensed street vendors in Laitumkhrah area

The Meghalaya High Court has ordered immediate action against numerous unlicensed street vendors operating in Shillong's Laitumkhrah area, directing the Municipal Board to conduct a comprehensive survey and prevent new vendors from setting up shop.

The directive came during a hearing on August 29, when Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh reviewed a damning report from the Shillong Municipal Board revealing widespread illegal vending activities.

The Municipal Board's report painted a troubling picture of regulatory oversight in the area. Of 122 identified vendors, none possessed valid vending certificates or licenses. The Board classified only 22 as "eligible under the provisions of the scheme," though even these vendors lacked proper documentation.

The situation becomes more complex as "additionally 48 vendors claimed themselves as street vendors," according to the Board's report. The document notes this creates a summary of "122 plus 48 street vendors" operating without licenses, though the exact relationship between these figures remains unclear.

The bench issued sweeping directives to address the regulatory chaos: The Municipal Board must complete "a thorough survey of the Laitumkhrah area and make an inventory of all the street vendors operating thereat with full details" within three weeks. This includes documenting vendor names, merchandise types, occupied areas, and duration of operations.

Authorities have been instructed to maintain "strict vigil" to ensure "not a single additional vendor is allowed to trade in that area" until further court orders. Local police will assist in enforcement efforts.

The court mandated that all pending license applications be processed within eight weeks. This includes the 22 vendors the Board considers eligible, provided they submit proper applications according to legal requirements.

The Board must also provide opportunities for eligible vendors without current applications to apply for licenses, with processing to follow established legal procedures.

Recognising the need for legitimate vending spaces, the court directed authorities to "identify a suitable place for relocation of licensed vendors." This suggests the court aims to balance commercial needs with urban planning requirements.

The order follows a successful crackdown on street hawkers in Shillong's Police Bazar area. The Laitumkhrah action emerged after Seng Samla Laitumkhrah "Ieng Skhem Ha Ka Hok," a registered society, requested extension of the Police Bazar enforcement to their area.

Both the state government and Municipal Board must file compliance reports before the next hearing, scheduled eight weeks from the August 29 order date.