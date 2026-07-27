Meghalaya HC demands industry-wise action report on Byrnihat pollution

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to file a comprehensive affidavit detailing action taken against polluting industries in Byrnihat, observing that the report submitted by the board lacked crucial information on pollution control measures.

Hearing a public interest litigation, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W. Diengdoh noted that the affidavit failed to provide details of action against industries contributing to pollution in Byrnihat, including those allegedly contaminating the Umtrew river.

The court directed the MSPCB to submit an industry-wise report outlining action taken against polluting units, compliance with recommendations made by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), and implementation of pollution control measures in line with a recent Supreme Court judgment.

Byrnihat, an industrial hub located along the Meghalaya-Assam border, has repeatedly figured among India's most polluted urban areas due to deteriorating air quality and industrial emissions.

The bench also sought reports on measures taken to tackle pollution in several rivers of East Jaintia Hills, including the Waikhyrwi, Thwai Kungor, Rawaka, Kmai-um, Metyngka, Ummynkseh and Umkyrpong, whose water quality has been studied by various institutions, including the Meghalaya Institute of Natural Resources.

The state government has also been asked to inform the court about steps taken by the Public Works Department and other agencies to improve roads in the Byrnihat industrial area, as recommended by NEERI.

Taking note of health concerns arising from air pollution, the court accepted an affidavit filed by the Health Department stating that a Rs 12 lakh research project has been sanctioned to study the link between ambient air pollution and respiratory illnesses, with Byrnihat selected as the first phase of the study.

The bench further asked the Health Department to consider deploying a radiologist at the Byrnihat Primary Health Centre at least three times a week after being informed that X-ray images taken at the facility are currently sent to Nongpoh Civil Hospital due to the absence of a radiologist.

The Transport Department has also been directed to submit a report on measures taken to reduce vehicular emissions, particularly from trucks operating in the industrial belt.

The court asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file an affidavit detailing its coordination with the Assam Pollution Control Board, noting that Byrnihat and several industrial units are spread across the interstate boundary.

Advocate Philemon Nongbri has been appointed as amicus curiae, assisted by advocates R. Pahsyntiew and D.S. Pajat. The court directed them to visit Byrnihat, including the local primary health centre, and submit a report before the next hearing.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 10.