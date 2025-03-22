The Meghalaya government has received fresh directives against cattle buyers for violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The directive was issued by the Meghalaya High Court stating clear action against cases of violation.

The decision was announced by a high court bench of judges, headed by Chief Justice IP Mukerji who disposed the writ, dismissing any new orders. However, the panel directed that the concerned state authorities must keep a strict check and take "punitive action" in case of violation.

The court directive came in response to a writ filed by an NGO with regards to identification of Gaushalas at the international borders. It must be mentioned that cases of illegal smuggling of cattle across the international border is on the rise.

In view of the same, petitions have been filed to ensure that cattle is preserved and Gaushalas are created for their betterment.

Moreover, the Meghalaya High Court expressed satisfaction with the guidelines under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, concerning the transportation, slaughter, handling, and sale of cattle and other animals.