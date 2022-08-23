The Meghalaya High Court while making observations on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), directed the Centre to look into the need for the construction of roads in the North East region, particularly in states with hilly terrain.

The PIL was filed by Arnold G Momin. During the hearing, the state had sought some time to approach the Union government or its agencies for the release of additional funds.

“It is hoped that the Union looks into the needs of the North-East, particularly the states with hilly terrain since the construction of roads to provide free movement to the citizens is a basic right that requires to be fulfilled,” the two-member bench said in its order while hearing a PIL.

Due to this, the bench has decided to again take up the matter after three weeks. The next hearing will be held on September 14.

Earlier in April, the Meghalaya High Court suggested to the state government to approach the Centre for sanction for the construction of a road in the East Garo Hills district.

During the PIL hearing, a division bench led by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said the state could approach the appropriate union ministry for an in-principle sanction for the construction of the road, the lack of which is causing the locals a great deal of anguish.