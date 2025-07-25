Meghalaya HC directs Chief Secretary review in limestone mining controversy

The Meghalaya High Court has ordered a comprehensive review by the state's Chief Secretary regarding allegations of illegal limestone mining against Amrit Cement Industries Limited in the Jaintia Hills region.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh issued the directive on July 24, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Ranjit Chandra Goswami. The case has gained significant attention due to conflicting claims between the petitioner and state authorities.

The controversy began when the PIL was admitted on February 19, 2025, following which the court directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the mining activities. However, when the matter came up for hearing on May 8, 2025, the state's report concluded that "there was no illegal mining by the respondent No.9."

The petitioner strongly contested these findings, prompting the court to allow him to file a rejoinder affidavit reiterating his original allegations. The company has now been given until August 28, 2025, to file its counter-response.

What makes this case particularly significant is the involvement of senior state officials, including those from the Forest Department, who prepared and signed the government report. The court noted that the report "has been prepared and signed by senior officials in its administration, including the Forest department."

Recognising the gravity of the allegations and the need for thorough scrutiny, the bench has taken an unusual step by directing that all relevant documents - including the government report, the petitioner's rejoinder affidavit, and the company's upcoming response - be placed before the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary will then instruct the state's legal counsel on the submissions to be made before the court, which will form the basis for the final judicial determination.

The case has been scheduled for hearing on August 1, 2025, when the court expects to receive detailed submissions from all parties involved.

Legal experts view this directive as significant, particularly given the environmental sensitivities surrounding mining activities in Meghalaya's ecologically fragile regions. The Jaintia Hills area has been subject to various environmental concerns in recent years, making any allegations of illegal mining a matter of public interest.