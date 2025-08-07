Meghalaya HC directs comprehensive action against stray dog menace across state

The Meghalaya High Court has taken significant steps to address the growing stray dog problem across the state, with Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh directing authorities to implement comprehensive measures for animal birth control and public safety.

During a hearing on August 6, 2025, in a public interest litigation filed by Kaustav Paul, the court noted substantial progress in tackling what it described as a menace that was "haunting the population of this State."

The government has now established committees under Rule 4 of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 in all districts, including the previously remaining South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts. Additional Advocate General T Yangi B informed the court that comprehensive action plans were underway across Meghalaya.

According to the government report submitted to the court, authorities have launched awareness campaigns and initiated vaccination drives to protect stray dogs against rabies. The state has also begun sterilization and castration programs while setting up shelters "as far as practicable so as to segregate them from the people."

Pet dog registration has commenced as part of the broader strategy to manage the canine population systematically. The court acknowledged these efforts, stating it was "happy to note from a report filed in Court today that substantial action has been taken by the government."

The case stems from ongoing concerns about stray dog attacks and rabies transmission risks to residents. The court has been monitoring the implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 alongside the Animal Birth Control Rules to ensure effective population control measures.

Petitioner Kaustav Paul, who appeared in person, has been granted permission to file an affidavit responding to the government's progress report by August 25, 2025. The court will reconvene on August 28 to review his submissions before final disposal of the PIL.