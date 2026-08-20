Meghalaya HC directs prompt action against those behind Shillong rally violence

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state authorities to take prompt and effective action against those allegedly involved in the violence during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) bike rally in Shillong on August 19.

A division bench comprising Justice H.S. Thangkhiew and Justice W. Diengdoh passed the directions after taking suo motu cognisance of the violence.

The court also directed the state government to submit a report detailing the action taken by August 24, when the matter will be heard again.

The court observed that the incidents were a matter of serious concern, particularly as government and police vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, were damaged, while the safety of residents, including schoolchildren, was allegedly put at risk.

During the hearing, the Advocate General apprised the court of the measures taken by the authorities and informed that some KSU members had been arrested.

The August 19 rally, organised by the KSU, turned violent at several locations across Shillong, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and assault reported.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, at least 31 vehicles were damaged, 16 people were injured and two vehicles were set on fire during the violence.

Three senior KSU leaders — president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar — have been arrested and remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

Following the violence, security has been heightened across Shillong and along the Meghalaya-Assam border amid continuing tensions.