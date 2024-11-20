The Meghalaya High Court has issued a directive to the state government seeking an action taken report to safeguard the Myntdu River, in Jaintia Hills region.

Passing an order after hearing a PIL on the matter on November 19, the bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherji and Justice W Diengdoh said, “The Amicus Curiae is directed to file a report by 28th February, 2025. The government will also file a report indicating the action taken and also responding to the report of the Amicus Curiae by 13th March, 2025.”

In his joint inspection report, the Amicus Curiae P Yobin noted the importance of the river which irrigates two fertile valleys in the State – Pynthor Nein and Pynthor Wah – providing sustenance to about 40,000 people. The river is worshipped as a goddess and regarded as the Tawiar Takan (divine angel guardian) by the local people.

The grievance made in the petition is that permission has been given by the government to do construction work by the side of the river. Such construction is being done indiscriminately resulting in unloading of debris into the river bed. Secondly, the government has not taken adequate steps to stop erosion of the river resulting in deposits of silt in the river bed. The combined effect is choking up of the river, preventing adequate flow of water for cultivation, drinking and other purposes.

The bench however stated that it is satisfied from the report filed today by the AAG that the government has taken steps to prevent soil erosion and also to remove the debris generated by construction work and deposited in the river.

“It appears from the report that the process is time consuming. It is pointed out by the Amicus Curiae that the dry season has started and it is likely to become drier in the near future. Some emergent measures are required to facilitate the free flow of water in the river. We direct that the government shall continue with the work they have already undertaken,” it said.

The bench further directed that an appropriate administrative order should be issued by the government immediately prohibiting any materials generated from construction work to be deposited in the river and directing that it should be taken away by truck or any other vehicle to a place designated by the administration and dumped there.

“Secondly, up to a distance from the side of the river, inwards construction work should be regulated in terms of distance to be maintained from the bank of the river inwards and the volume of construction to be sanctioned by the government in a fair, transparent and reasonable manner,” it stated in the order.