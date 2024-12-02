The Meghalaya High Court disposed of a two-year-old Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the alleged misuse of power by a senior police official in vehicle procurement. The division bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh issued the order on December 2.

The PIL, filed by Riewad Vicharwant Warjri and Patricia Mukhim in 2022, alleged that an Assistant Inspector General of Police irregularly procured and misused approximately 29 vehicles meant for the police department.

"The subject-matter of this litigation is alleged misuse of power and authority by an Assistant Inspector General of Police...He is accused of irregularly procuring about 29 vehicles for the police department, keeping them in his custody and mis-utilising them," the court noted in its judgment.

The case has seen significant progress since its filing. Advocate General A Kumar informed the court that 41 out of 43 prosecution witnesses have been examined in the departmental inquiry, with only two witnesses unavailable. The accused officer, who was initially arrested and detained, is currently out on bail.

"We find that by the passage of about two years substantial steps, as desired by the Court have been taken. Therefore, this matter does not need any further prodding by the Court," the bench observed while disposing of the case.

The court has set a deadline of March 31, 2025, for both the departmental proceedings and criminal cases to be concluded. The judgment maintains that any aggrieved party can approach regular courts for available remedies.

The case, registered as PIL No.12/2022, highlighted issues of accountability within the police department and prompted both departmental and criminal proceedings against the accused officer.