The Meghalaya High Court has expanded the scope of a public interest litigation on crematorium facilities to include cemetery disputes among Christian denominations, while noting positive developments in resolving conflicts between Khasi-Jaintia and Hindu communities.

The case, originally filed by Re-Seng Khasi Crematorium, initially focused on the reluctance of Khasi-Jaintia communities and Hindu religious groups to share cremation facilities across the state due to a shortage of crematoria.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh appointed an amicus curiae in April to facilitate dialogue between the communities and district magistrates. By May, the court noted that "some settlement had been reached between the two communities" following these interventions.

However, a new dimension emerged during proceedings. The court discovered "similar discord between various denominations of the Christian faith to share a cemetery," prompting an expansion of the litigation's scope.

The court has now made the three autonomous district councils - Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, and Garo Hills - party respondents to address cemetery sharing issues among Christian communities.

Additional Advocate General K. Khan and the amicus curiae informed the court that progress has been made, requesting time to file comprehensive reports. The court granted this request, directing both parties to submit joint or separate reports by July 1.

The matter has been adjourned to July 3, with specific instructions for district councils to "cooperate with the State and the committee for implementation of the order."