Meghalaya HC expresses frustration over slow progress in Shillong Airport expansion project

The Meghalaya High Court has criticised both state and central governments for their lacklustre approach toward expanding Shillong Airport, describing the pace of work as "absolutely usual government pace" that needs immediate acceleration.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, while hearing a public interest litigation on Wednesday, expressed regret that despite recognising the airport's importance, authorities lack "the required urgency and commitment" to accomplish the expansion goals.

The court noted that Shillong, being the capital of a rapidly growing state, desperately needs airport infrastructure capable of handling heavy passenger and cargo jets. Currently, only smaller and lighter aircraft can operate from the facility, severely limiting the state's development potential.

"Unless its only airport is enabled to handle large jet aircrafts, all round development of the State would be severely impeded," the bench observed in its order dated August 13, 2025.

The judges highlighted that while the state government released ₹72,17,56,237 to the District Rural Development Agency in June 2025 for acquiring 11.75 acres of land, this amounts to merely "state to state instrumentality transfer of fund." No actual agreements for land purchase have been signed with landowners.

Army authorities have cooperated by allowing use of some land under their custody, but even the basic demarcation exercise between military and state land remains incomplete.

Deputy Solicitor General Dr. N. Mozika informed the court that the Airports Authority of India cannot proceed with infrastructure construction contracts until three key clearances are obtained: approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation, environmental clearance, and complete land acquisition. Environmental clearance is expected by October 31, 2025, while aviation clearance remains pending.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 8, 2025, directing both governments to file comprehensive action taken reports at least 48 hours before the adjourned date.

"It is high time that this project which has been contemplated for the welfare of this State is completed as soon as possible," the judges emphasised, underlining the urgent need to move beyond bureaucratic delays.