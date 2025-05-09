The Meghalaya High Court has granted additional time for authorities to complete an inquiry into allegations of illegal limestone mining by Amrit Cement Industries Limited in the Jaintia Hills region.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 1 of 2025), filed by Ranjit Chandra Goswami, claims the company is "mining limestone in the Jaintia Hills region without a mining licence." The case was admitted by the court on February 19, when it directed the state to treat the petition as an informal complaint and conduct an investigation.

During yesterday's hearing before Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh, the state requested additional time to complete its inquiry, which the court granted.

"The report is to be filed by 2nd July, 2025, with copies circulated to all interested parties," the order states. The court added that "in the course of inquiry, all the necessary parties shall be given a hearing by the inquiry officer."