The Meghalaya High Court has expressed concern over the continued non-implementation of the state's vendor protection scheme, despite government assurances of progress in addressing illegal street vending across Shillong.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, hearing two public interest litigations, noted that while the government has registered authorised vendors and identified vending zones, the comprehensive Meghalaya State Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023 has not been put into action.

The court highlighted a critical safety concern emerging from the delayed implementation. "Special danger is caused to school-going students who are unable to use the footpath and are compelled to walk on the road, exposing themselves to traffic accidents," the judges observed in their order.

The case, filed by Philip Khrawbok Shati and Andrew Aibok Jyrwa, seeks to transform Shillong into "a modern, clean and well-administered city" through proper street vending regulation, traffic management, and parking space allocation.

Despite government claims of progress, the petitioners' recent affidavit revealed significant gaps in execution. The court acknowledged that "there is some substance in the statements made in that affidavit," indicating that illegal occupation of roads and footpaths continues unabated.

The state's advocate assured the court of the government's commitment to expeditious implementation. Responding to these assurances, the court granted another opportunity, directing the state to file a detailed action report by July 1, with the matter scheduled for hearing on July 3.

The judges emphasised that the report must address the petitioners' concerns while demonstrating concrete steps toward implementing the vendor protection scheme.