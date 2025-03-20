The High Court of Meghalaya has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the demolition of St. Anthony's Lower Primary School in Don Bosco Square, forgiving the school management despite finding their explanation "not wholly convincing."

The division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh chose mercy over punishment after the management expressed remorse through affidavits filed in response to contempt proceedings.

"Jesus Christ taught us to forgive a wrongdoer. He preached that the satisfaction one gets out of forgiveness is much more than what is reached by inflicting the pain of punishment," noted the court in its order.

The controversy began when school authorities, members of the Salesians of Don Bosco Order, demolished the building on January 4, 2025, claiming it was tilting and posed imminent danger. This action came despite a court order issued on December 9, 2024, which was in effect at the time.

The court had specifically questioned why the alleged emergency wasn't brought before the vacation bench during the Christmas holiday period.

In their defense, school representatives stated they "had and have no intention of disobeying the orders" of the court, tendering "an unqualified apology" and pleading for forgiveness.

While accepting the apology, the court mandated that the school rebuild the structure according to the original design. "The plan and architecture of the building should be more or similar to the demolished one," the order specified.

The court also prohibited the management from creating "any third party rights by transfer, creating encumbrance or parting with possession of the property without the leave of the Court."