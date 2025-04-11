The High Court of Meghalaya has extended a freeze on tree felling throughout the state, significantly expanding what began as a localised environmental protection case in Shillong's Lower New Colony area.

In a ruling issued this week, the Division Bench of Chief Justice I.P. Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh ordered the formation of a high-level committee to address "indiscriminate felling of trees" occurring across Meghalaya.

"Trees are very precious to this State contributing to its great natural beauty, environment and ecological balance. We would only permit their felling if absolutely necessary for the preservation of life and property," the Court stated in its order.

The bench expressed concern after reviewing a report that revealed forest officers had recommended "large scale felling of trees" based on claims they posed threats to life and property. The Court also took judicial notice that many individuals were taking "the law into their own hands" by cutting trees without permission and selling timber commercially.

Under the new directive, the Chief Secretary must establish a three-member committee headed by the Chief Conservator of Forests, joined by a botany expert and a senior administrative officer of Secretary rank or above. This committee will advise the government on preventing unauthorized tree cutting and independently evaluate all pending applications for tree removal.

The Court emphasised that "unless a particular tree is so imminently dangerous that it cannot be permitted to stand even for some time without causing danger to life and property, the local forest officials shall not permit felling of any tree."

The ruling clarifies that it does not affect cases where the Central government has already granted permission for forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act for development purposes.

The case originated as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No.2/2024) filed by Geraldine G. Shabong against the State of Meghalaya. What initially focused on a single Shillong neighbourhood gradually expanded to cover the East Khasi Hills district before Wednesday's order applied the restrictions statewide.

The Court has scheduled the next hearing for June 12, when state authorities must present a report detailing the committee's deliberations and decisions.