Meghalaya HC hears state's plea against Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail; next hearing on June 3

The Meghalaya High Court on June 1 heard the state government's petition challenging the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, with the state's counsel completing arguments before the court.

Advocate General Amit Kumar presented the government's case before the single bench of Justice Wanlura Diengdoh and concluded his submissions.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on June 3, when counsel representing Sonam Raghuvanshi will present arguments before the court.

The state government moved the Meghalaya High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi by the East Khasi Hills Sessions Court on April 27, 2026. The sessions court had granted bail subject to certain conditions.

In its petition, the state has requested the High Court to set aside the bail order, contending that the lower court's decision warrants reconsideration on legal grounds.

The case has drawn significant attention, and the focus now shifts to June 3 hearing, when the respondent's side is expected to defend the bail order before the High Court.

