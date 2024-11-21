Meghalaya High Court's directive has led to a temporary suspension of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) students' hunger strike, marking a critical turning point in the ongoing administrative dispute.

The court's bench, led by Chief Justice IP Mukherji, explicitly directed state authorities to advise striking students about potential medical risks associated with their prolonged hunger strike. The bench emphasised that the Central government's decision to constitute a two-member investigative committee should motivate students to end their protest.

Critically, the court noted that for any substantive order, the students' union must be formally informed about three key documents: the court's earlier order dated November 13, the Education Ministry's communication from November 19, and an office order dated November 14.

Following medical advice and court recommendations, the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) announced the suspension of its indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday.

Three students, including NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun, were hospitalised during the protest. The strike, which began on November 6, effectively locked down the university and called for the resignation of top university officials, including Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla.

While suspending the hunger strike, students will continue daily sit-in demonstrations from 9 am to 5 pm. The Ministry of Education has constituted an inquiry committee expected to submit its report within 2-3 days.

Sohtun warned that protests would resume if the ministry fails to address core demands, particularly the removal of current university leadership. The university's administration, including Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof N Saha, formally concluded the hunger strike by felicitating student leaders.