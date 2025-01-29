The Meghalaya High Court has issued contempt notices to five members of the Don Bosco Technical School management in Shillong after they demolished a colonial-era building despite an ongoing court inquiry into its heritage status.

The court expressed shock at what it called "the most daring act" by the school management, who razed the St. Anthony's Lower Primary School building completely while its heritage value was being evaluated under court orders.

"We take a very serious view of this matter... this act prima facie is most daring challenge thrown to the authority of the Court and interference with the administration of justice," stated Chief Justice I.P. Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh in their order dated January 28, 2025.

The controversy began when a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed to protect the Assam-type colonial structure, citing its architectural and historical significance. On December 9, 2024, the court had directed the state to inspect the building under the Meghalaya Heritage Act, 2012.

The state's subsequent investigation, completed on December 16, 2024, found that while the building itself might not qualify as heritage, its location overlooking Don Bosco Square made it culturally significant. The Joint Director of Urban Affairs recommended listing it as a heritage building due to its relationship with "the Square, the statue of Don Bosco and the façade of the school facing it."

However, before the court could act on these findings, the school management demolished the entire structure. The court has now summoned five individuals from the school management: Sagi Stephen Parappilly, Arcadius Puwein, Edmund Gomes, Dianetius Fernandez, and Cyril Tirkey, to appear on February 24, 2025.

The court has also ordered an immediate halt to any further demolition, construction, or alteration of the existing building, directing local police to ensure compliance.