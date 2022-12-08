The Meghalaya High Court on December 8 said that over 13 MT of coal was illegally mined, transported and discovered which the state sought to pass off as coal mined prior to the imposition of the ban on coal mining.

The court said Justice Katakey report on the reassessed coal available at depots across four districts – East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills stated that 19,54, 250 MT of coal was available in the state as compared to a September report by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang who stated that 32.56 MT of coal was available for auction.

The court also wanted Justice Katakey, who suggested drone videography on December 2, to expedite the same. The next hearing on the matter will be held on February 7.T

he High Court also issued a contempt order against East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) after a report revealed illegal mining of coal being carried out in the district. Justic

e BP Katakey had sought a report from the district Deputy Commissioner based on a news report stating that "wonder caves in Jaintia Hills are at risk from rampant mining".

The report furnished by the Deputy Commissioner on December 3, revealed attempts at illegal mining of coal in the recent past including blasting that has endangered the Krem Liat Prah cave situated at Shnongriam village, the court stated.

The high court has also observed that there is a further point which finds mention in the report of Katakey and needs to be noticed.

According to the information furnished by the Mining and Geology secretary, a large number of coke oven plants and ferro alloys plants are operating in the state but only a limited few have both consent to establish and consent to operate granted by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

Apart from the fact that several coke ovens and ferro alloys plants are operational without due permission, the source of coal at these plants has neither been identified nor reported on by the state, the court observed.

The High Court Bench also instructed Justice Katakey to oversee the transportation and sale of the reassessed coal and any further quantity that may be seized by the state as a consequence of the illegal mining that continues.

On the additional direction issued by Justice Katakey to fit the vehicles transporting the coal via with GPS devices, the state government said all vehicles have now been fitted with the device.