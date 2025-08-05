Meghalaya HC lauds 'successful' relocation of hawkers in Shillong

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the circulation of a special officer's report on the successful relocation of street vendors from Shillong's Khyndailad area, while addressing concerns raised by the Shillong Roadside Hawkers' Association about eligible vendors allegedly being denied vending certificates.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, hearing multiple public interest litigations on Monday, examined the report submitted by Special Officer Subhasis Chakrawarty, a senior advocate appointed to oversee the eviction of unlicensed vendors and relocation of licensed ones to spaces provided by the Shillong Municipal Board.

The court noted that "the exercise has been peaceful and successful," marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to regulate street vending in the hill station.

However, complications emerged when the Shillong Roadside Hawkers' Association wrote to the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Municipal Board on July 25 and August 1, claiming that some eligible vendors had not received their vending certificates. The Special Officer, after receiving copies of these letters, promptly wrote to the Municipal Board on July 29 seeking clarification on the allegations.

The Municipal Board's legal representative assured the court that "a proper response in the form of an affidavit will be filed in Court."

The case involves three consolidated matters: Philip Khrawbok Shati vs State of Meghalaya, the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association vs Andrew Aibok Jyrwa, and Andrew Aibok Jyrwa vs The State of Meghalaya.

The court has ordered that copies of the Special Officer's report be distributed to all legal representatives by August 6, with the Municipal Board's response affidavit to be circulated by August 11. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on August 13.