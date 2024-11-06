The High Court of Meghalaya, in a significant ruling, has ordered the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair a severely damaged 5-kilometre stretch of National Highway 6 (NH-6) within two months.

The court also directed the NHAI to complete the repair of the remaining 45-kilometre damaged portion of the highway before the onset of the next monsoon season, within five months.

The court's order came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by (L) Kynjaimon Amse (since deceased) against the NHAI and others. The PIL highlighted the deplorable condition of the 102.255-kilometre stretch of NH-6 between Jowai and Ratacherra, a critical highway that serves as a lifeline for the states of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

"The photographs which have been annexed to this report show some portion of the highway NH-6 in a severely damaged condition, so much so that it would be impossible for vehicles to pass," the court noted in its order.

The court emphasised the urgency of the situation, directing the NHAI to take immediate emergency measures within two weeks to make the 5-kilometre stretch "reasonably pliable by vehicles" until the regular repair work is completed.

"We have no doubt that the NHAI has every good intention to carry out our order. However, we are constrained to remark that the pace at which the work is progressing is rather slow," the court observed.

The NHAI, represented by counsel S Sengupta, assured the court that it would take immediate action once the specific location of the damaged portion was identified by the Amicus Curiae, Mr. S. Panthi.

The court directed the state government to pay a remuneration of Rs 30,000 to the Amicus Curiae by December 10, 2024, and listed the PIL for further hearing on December 11, 2024.