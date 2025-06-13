The Meghalaya High Court has ordered a comprehensive review of the state's weighbridge system after revelations of massive revenue losses and operational irregularities that have cost the government an estimated Rs 640 crores.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh directed the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department to file a detailed counter-affidavit by July 5, 2025, addressing serious allegations about the functioning of weighbridges across the state.

The public interest litigation, filed by Tenny Dard M Marak, has exposed critical gaps in Meghalaya's weighbridge infrastructure. According to the petition, only 28 weighbridges are currently operational, with many strategically important locations lacking proper weighment facilities entirely.

The court proceedings revealed alarming details about how the system has been compromised. Government officials allegedly allow overloaded vehicles to bypass weighment procedures "with impunity," directly contributing to the substantial revenue loss.

Petitioner's counsel, Dr P Agarwal, highlighted three major concerns: the "total absence of weighbridges at vantage points," inadequate facilities where weighment is "done manually and, in most cases, incorrectly," and goods passing to Bangladesh without proper weighment.

A particularly concerning example emerged regarding the Dalu weighbridge at Chaipani, which can only accommodate 10-wheeler trucks. However, 12-wheeler vehicles entering India from Bhutan cannot be weighed at this facility, creating a significant monitoring gap.

The state government's response touched on complexities involving inter-country transit between Bhutan, India, and Bangladesh. State counsel argued that goods moving under the trilateral treaty framework limit Indian government intervention, as they "have limited powers with respect of those goods."

Despite these constraints, the court emphasised that "the revenue loss element is very important for this litigation," signalling its determination to address the financial impact on state coffers.

The controversy deepened when the state filed a report claiming that inspections of 24 weighbridges found no instances of overloaded trucks passing through. This report was "seriously challenged" by the petitioner, who filed a detailed rejoinder questioning the inspection's thoroughness and accuracy.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 7, 2025, where the court will review the government's response to these allegations. The Principal Secretary has been specifically directed to "take action in terms of the said allegations, if found by it to be true."