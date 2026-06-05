Meghalaya HC orders road repairs, tighter checks on mineral transport to Dawki

The Meghalaya High Court has observed a significant decline in the number of mineral-laden trucks travelling towards Dawki after its interim order regulating the transportation of minerals along NH-206, while directing authorities to strengthen enforcement and repair damaged stretches of the highway.

Hearing PIL No. 4 of 2026, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W. Diengdoh took on record a report submitted by Amicus Curiae Philemon Nongbri following a site inspection conducted on May 14 along the Dawki-Tamabil and Dawki-Amlarem-Jowai routes.

According to the report, around 300 to 350 loaded trucks were crossing towards Dawki daily before the court's interim order dated 21 April. Following the order, the number reportedly dropped to about 25 trucks per day. The Amicus noted a "positive rippling effect at the ground level", adding that the number of trucks crossing the border had "dropped drastically" and that almost all vehicles were now road-compliant with visible registration plates.

The report, however, highlighted several concerns. Police personnel were not found across the entire stretch as required, road conditions were described as "deplorable", and several roads leading to limestone quarries lacked signboards, making it difficult to identify the source of mineral transportation. It also pointed to damaged highways, potholes and long queues of trucks that force smaller vehicles onto the wrong side of the road, increasing the risk of accidents.

The court also considered an affidavit filed by the Transport Department, which stated that a Special Intensive Drive had been carried out across all 12 districts. Between April 16 and May 22, more than 29,000 vehicles were checked for violations related to high-security registration plates, fitness certificates, pollution certificates, insurance and permits. Over 7,296 vehicles were checked in East Khasi Hills, and more than 4,539 in West Jaintia Hills.

Authorities informed the court that vehicles operating without valid documents were detained or seized. The affidavit further stated that around 120 heavy goods vehicles had their fitness certificates renewed between 21 April and 27 May, while inspection fees and penalties were collected as per legal provisions.

Observing that there had been "substantial compliance in the right direction" by the Transport Department, the court nevertheless issued fresh directions. It ordered the deployment of adequate transport and police personnel at the Amjeha weighbridge and the main junction leading to the Dawki Land Port within three weeks.

The bench also directed the Directorate of Mineral Resources and the Forest Department to map all entry and exit points leading to licensed limestone quarries and install official numbered signboards to ensure minerals are sourced from authorised mines.

Taking note of the poor condition of roads, the court impleaded the Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India as respondents and directed them to repair damaged stretches identified in the Amicus report, preferably within four weeks.

The state government told the court that all entry and exit points leading to unlicensed limestone quarries had already been sealed and that measures were in place to prevent illegal mining activities.

The bench also asked environmental authorities to examine the long-term impact of limestone quarrying, noting that the activity had been continuing for several decades, and submit a report on the issue. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on July 15.