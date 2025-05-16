The Meghalaya High Court has expanded its intervention in the state's stray dog problem, ordering the implementation of comprehensive control measures across all districts.

In a significant ruling delivered on May 15, Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh broadened the scope of ongoing public interest litigation (PIL) that previously focused only on Shillong.

"The scope and ambit of this writ shall extend throughout Meghalaya," the court declared, responding to concerns raised by petitioner Kaustav Paul, who appeared in person.

Paul argued that limiting action to Shillong would prove ineffective and highlighted the non-implementation of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, which provide a framework for addressing the issue.

The court has now mandated the formation of a committee within four weeks as prescribed under Rule 4 of these regulations. This committee will include the commissioner/chief of local authorities as ex-officio Chairman, along with representatives from Public Health, Animal Welfare, District Society, and humanitarian organisations.

"The state government shall take immediate steps not later than four weeks from date to form a Committee in terms of rule 4 of the said rules. Thereafter, the committee shall discharge its functions according to rule 5," the order specified.

The ruling comes after previous court interventions led to limited progress in Shillong, where the Municipal Board established some shelter facilities but failed to accommodate all stray dogs in the district. The state government had provided additional temporary housing under previous orders.

District commissioners, along with District Councils and local municipal authorities, must now implement the court's directives in their respective jurisdictions, with a comprehensive report due when the case returns to court on July 16, 2025.