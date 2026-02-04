Meghalaya HC panel tightens enforcement against illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills

The Justice BP Katakey Committee has called for stepped-up enforcement in East Jaintia Hills, directing district authorities to map high-risk locations and intensify patrols to curb illegal coal mining.

In its 34th interim submission to the Meghalaya High Court, the committee flagged East Jaintia Hills as the most affected district and asked the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to identify vulnerable villages where illegal extraction persists. Regular patrolling of these pockets and strict control of access routes have been mandated to prevent the movement of illegally mined coal.

The panel has placed accountability squarely on district leadership, requiring the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to personally supervise enforcement and submit detailed monthly action reports to the Chief Secretary or an authorised Additional Chief Secretary. The reports are to cover preventive measures as well as legal action taken where violations are detected.

Beyond enforcement, the committee pushed for the swift disposal of inventoried coal. It recommended the immediate auction of re-assessed stocks lying at depots operated by Coal India Limited, alongside a time-bound enquiry by the Mining and Geology Department into a reported shortfall of 40,554.72 metric tonnes from designated depots in East Jaintia Hills.

The panel also directed district authorities in South West Khasi Hills to decide, within 15 days, pending applications related to coal transportation following auctions, subject to environmental clearances and compliance with the Revised Comprehensive Plan, 2022.

Separately, the committee urged the state’s Mining and Geology Department to move proposals for utilising Rs 100 crore deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board, underscoring the need to deploy the funds without delay for regulatory and remediation purposes.