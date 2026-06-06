Meghalaya HC quashes order barring woman from Village Employment Council election

The Meghalaya High Court has set aside an order barring a woman from contesting the upcoming Village Employment Council (VEC) election in West Garo Hills, clearing the way for her participation in the poll.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W. Diengdoh passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Ambiya Begum against a previous decision of a single judge who had dismissed her petition challenging her debarment from the election.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that the Block Development Officer and Programme Officer of the MGNREGS Selsella C&RD Block had issued a letter on June 5 stating that the office had “no objection” to the appellant contesting the VEC election.

Taking the letter on record, the court observed that the earlier order dated May 25, 2026, which had barred and disqualified Begum from contesting the forthcoming Sobribari VEC election, could no longer stand. The bench subsequently quashed and set aside the disqualification order.

The court noted that, in view of the development, “nothing survives for further consideration in the appeal” and disposed of the matter.

The ruling effectively removes all restrictions on Begum's participation in the Sobribari VEC election.