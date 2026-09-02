Meghalaya HC questions police over arrests in Shillong violence, seeks wider probe

The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday, September 2, questioned the police over the arrest of only four people in connection with the violence during a bike rally in Shillong, despite allegations that hundreds were involved in vandalism and assaults.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Tevati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh, hearing a suo motu PIL on the incidents, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation and directed the police to identify all those involved in the violence.

The court was informed that 22 FIRs had been registered in connection with the incidents — four at Shillong Sadar police station, nine at Rynjah, seven at Mawlai, and one each at Laitumkhrah and Lumdiengjri police stations.

Police informed the court that four people, all leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), had been arrested and two vehicles allegedly used during the violence had been seized.

The investigation also includes an analysis of conversations from eight mobile phones and CCTV footage collected from 27 locations.

The court, however, questioned the pace and scope of the investigation and observed that the rally should have been stopped after participants allegedly violated conditions imposed by the district authorities.

The bench also sought to know whether the entire procession had been videographed from its starting point and whether police had complied with the Supreme Court’s directions in Tehseen S Poonawalla v Union of India concerning mob violence.

The court further questioned whether police officers had intervened or attempted to stop the rally, assaults on people or damage to property.

Directing the police to identify all those involved at the earliest, the bench said those who assaulted people or damaged property should not go unpunished.

The court directed the Inspector General of Police heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take note of its observations and initiate immediate steps to identify those involved in the violence.

The IGP, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police and officers-in-charge of Shillong Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations have been directed to remain present at the next hearing on September 7 and submit a report detailing the progress of the investigation.