Meghalaya HC refuses to quash FIR against four accused in police assault case

The Meghalaya High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to quash an FIR and the related criminal proceedings against four accused booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer and obstructing him from discharging his official duties during a raid at a limestone quarry in East Khasi Hills.

The petition was filed by Ajit Das alias Avinash Das, Ara Kumar Hajong, Iasuklang War alias Duh and Pradip Paul, who sought to have the FIR registered as Shella Police Station Case No. 09 of 2026 and the connected criminal proceedings before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra, set aside. They also relied on a compromise agreement reached with the complainant, a police officer.

Rejecting the plea, the High Court held that criminal proceedings involving allegations of obstructing a public servant from performing official duties cannot be quashed merely because the accused and the complainant have reached a settlement. The court observed that a public servant cannot independently consent to the quashing of such proceedings when the alleged offence concerns the discharge of official functions.

According to the FIR, police received information that a person believed to be a Bangladeshi national was being assaulted at a limestone quarry. When the police team reached the spot, they allegedly found a group of around 30 to 35 people assaulting the victim. During their attempt to intervene and rescue him, the accused allegedly obstructed the police, assaulted the complainant and used criminal force against him while he was performing his official duties.

The court noted that statements recorded during the investigation, including those of police personnel accompanying the complainant, corroborated the allegations. Witnesses stated that the accused pushed the officer to prevent the police from rescuing the victim.

Holding that the materials on record disclosed a prima facie case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the High Court refused to interfere with the investigation and dismissed the petition. It also clarified that the trial court would decide the case independently and without being influenced by any observations made in its order.