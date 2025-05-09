The Meghalaya High Court is closely monitoring the implementation of various urban development initiatives aimed at transforming Shillong into "a modern, clean and well-administered city," according to court documents released today.

A division bench led by Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh reviewed an action taken report submitted by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya's Urban Affairs Department during a hearing on two linked Public Interest Litigations (PIL No. 17 of 2021 and PIL No. 9 of 2024).

The PILs address comprehensive urban issues, including "identifying street vending areas, relocating areas permitted to be used for street vending, regulation of traffic in general, allocating and relocating parking spaces, clearance of as much road area as possible to allow free movement of vehicles."

In March, the court had directed authorities to implement on a "war footing" several major initiatives, including:

Demarcation of parking and no-parking zones

Acquisition of 35 state-of-the-art buses to reduce private transport

Implementation of a Shared Mobility Initiative (STEMS) project to enable school children to use buses

Identification and regulation of parking zones and street vending areas

Prevention of road rule violations and punishment for offenders

The court has permitted the petitioners to respond to the government's action taken report by May 15, and added the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association as a party respondent. The next hearing is scheduled for May 21.