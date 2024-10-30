After Justice (Retd) Brojendra Prasad Katakey recommended the use of explosives to prevent illegal reactivation of coal mines in Meghalaya, the High Court sought a report on action taken by state authorities to implement the recommendations.

The court, in its order passed after hearing a PIL on October 30 stated, “Let this matter appear again on 02.12.2024, to enable the state respondents to apprise the court as to the exact steps that have been taken on the points noted above.”

The Advocate General has taken the court through the report to show the actions taken by the state in implementing the recommendations that have been made by the committee, under several heads. The court however, notes that that there are still areas of concern, which needs to be addressed urgently by the state.

The court has pointed that with regards to the survey by satellite imagery of the coal bearing areas, the NESAC, which had been requested to undertake the project, has expressed its disability due to unavailability of high resolution Indian satellites.

As seen from the recommendations of the committee, it is absolutely necessary that imagery of the coal bearing areas be documented.

The Advocate General on this issue has apprised the Court that the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority may be engaged by the State respondents in this regard, to take up this task.

Further, the court said secondly, another aspect which is seen in the status report that needs urgent attention, is the conduct of inspection and verification by the State respondents on the allegations of fresh illegal coal mining in South West Khasi Hills District.

“In the 25th Interim Report filed by the committee, this has been highlighted, and the recommendation is for monitoring and for checking at regular intervals, which appears to be difficult as per the reports of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, filed before the committee, wherein it has been stated that “there are also countless abandoned coalmines, some of which could be easily activated in a very short time period”.

It is also stated in the Report that technical and logical support be provided to enable sealing of entrance to these mines by explosives to prevent reactivation,” it said.

Also, the court mentioned that another area which deserves attention is with the setting up of Smart Integrated Check Gates in Borsora, Bagli and Cherragoan, inasmuch as, the recommendations of the Committee, as per the state government has not yet been implemented, due to the un-availability of a suitable location to establish the said Smart Integrated Check Gate.

“As per the status report, a suggestion is given that a designated route be identified, for transporters to use, failure of which the coal would be seized. This also is yet to be acted upon, by the state government,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the court has also directed the Advocate General over and above the information to be provided, shall also app rise the court with regard to the demurrage charges that have been levied, and the inventoried coal that is still remaining to be transported.