The High Court of Meghalaya has issued strict directives to expedite the long-delayed Shillong Airport expansion project, ordering state authorities to complete land acquisition within two months.

In an order dated May 15, a division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh expressed concern over persistent delays in the project's implementation.

"What the court mandates is that after observance of all formalities, the land should be handed over by the state to the airport authorities not later than two months from date," the court stated in its order.

The Additional Advocate General explained that the process of acquiring land has been initiated, and cabinet approval was likely soon. However, the court was not satisfied with the pace of progress.

In a decisive move, the bench warned it would appoint a Special Officer or Commissioner to handle land purchases if the state fails to meet the deadline. "If there is any impediment or difficulty in compliance with this direction, the state will bring it to the notice of this court by an application well within the period of two months," the order read.

The court also addressed technical concerns raised by the Director General of Civil Aviation regarding obstructions in the flight path, directing the state government to resolve these issues within the same timeframe.

Meanwhile, the central government has been instructed to proceed with the tender process for airport infrastructure development to ensure work can commence immediately upon land acquisition.

The case has been scheduled for follow-up on July 15, 2025, with the court expressing hope that "by 15th July, 2025, this project concerning the Shillong Airport will have made a substantial forward march."