The High Court of Meghalaya expressed frustration on March 11 as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to finalise its witness list in a high-profile case involving Ampareen Lyngdoh and others, despite having nearly three months to do so.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji noted with surprise that "from early December, 2024 the CBI is sitting over its list of witnesses to be examined without finalising it and yet clamouring for speedy trial."

During the March 11 hearing, CBI's Deputy Solicitor General Dr N Mozika informed the court that while 28 witnesses had already been examined, the prosecution has decided to reduce its original list from 492 to 292 witnesses. However, this proposal still awaits approval from CBI headquarters in New Delhi.

The court had previously directed the CBI to streamline its witness list to ensure "a speedy, fair and non-dilatory trial" by including only those "whose testimony would be required to prove the case of the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt."

"For a fair and speedy trial, it is essential for the accused to know the exact names of witnesses who would be examined for the prosecution to enable it to prepare its defence," Justice Mukerji emphasised in his order.

The court proceeded to hear the main application under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code for quashing of the proceedings. Senior Advocate S. Khurshid, representing accused No. 1, began arguments but did not conclude.

Meanwhile, the trial court has been directed to adjourn criminal proceedings until the CBI furnishes its final witness list.

The case, which includes five criminal petitions (Crl.Petn. Nos. 12, 36, 37, 70, and 71 of 2023), has been scheduled for further hearing on April 9, 2025.