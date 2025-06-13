The Meghalaya High Court has expressed displeasure over the state's failure to submit a mandated report on actions taken to prevent illegal tree felling, four months after specific directions were issued.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, hearing a public interest litigation filed by Geraldine G Shabong, noted that despite clear directions issued in April, no action report has been filed by the state government.

The case initially concerned illegal tree felling in the Lower New Colony area of Laitumkhrah but has since been expanded to cover the entire state. The court's April 9 order had specifically directed the state to file a comprehensive report on steps taken to halt unauthorised tree cutting across all districts.

"It appears that no action has been taken till now since no report is filed by the State," the court observed in its June 12 order, highlighting the government's non-compliance with judicial directions.

Additional Advocate General N.D. Chullai sought time to file the pending report, which the court granted with a stern warning. The judges directed that the report must demonstrate "at least initiation of action and some positive move in that direction."

The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 24, giving the state until June 23 to circulate the action report to the petitioner's counsel.