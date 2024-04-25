The Meghalaya High Court has upheld the decision of Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma to reject a special motion seeking a discussion on a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report during this year's budget session. The dismissal came in response to a petition filed by an opposition party MLA challenging the Speaker's decision.

Voice of the People Party (VPP) legislator Adelbert Nongrum had moved a special motion during the session, seeking a discussion on the CAG report pertaining to the social and economic sectors for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, for Meghalaya. However, the Speaker did not allow the motion, prompting Nongrum to pursue legal recourse by challenging the decision in the high court.

In his order, Justice HS Thangkhiew asserted that the Speaker's decision, though involving a matter of grave public importance, could not be deemed illegal or unconstitutional. The court emphasized the finality of the Speaker's authority in regulating the procedure and conduct of business within the Assembly, citing Article 122(2) of the Constitution.

"Judicial review, therefore, not being available by virtue of the application of Article 212 of the Constitution, this writ petition is not entertained and is accordingly dismissed," stated Justice Thangkhiew.