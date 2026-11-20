The Meghalaya health authorities have called for responsible use of antibiotics, warning that indiscriminate consumption and self-medication could accelerate antimicrobial resistance (AMR), making common bacterial infections increasingly difficult to treat.

In an awareness message issued by the Department of Microbiology, Shillong Medical College, in association with the Directorate of Health Services, Medical Education and Research (DME), the authorities stressed that antibiotic misuse is a growing public health concern requiring coordinated action from patients, doctors, pharmacists and healthcare institutions.

The advisory cautioned against taking antibiotics without consulting a medical professional, using leftover medicines from previous prescriptions or stopping a prescribed course without medical advice.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms, particularly bacteria, develop the ability to survive medicines that were previously effective against them. This can make infections harder to treat, potentially resulting in prolonged illness, higher treatment costs, longer hospital stays and, in severe cases, death.

The department also highlighted a common misconception that antibiotics can treat all infections. Antibiotics work against bacterial infections but are ineffective against viruses, which cause illnesses such as the common cold and most cases of influenza.

Unnecessary antibiotic consumption can expose individuals to avoidable side effects while contributing to the emergence and spread of drug-resistant bacteria. Resistant infections can also spread between individuals, within communities and across healthcare facilities.

Meghalaya has already taken steps to address the problem through the Meghalaya State Antibiotic Policy 2025–2026, launched on June 16, 2025, during the first Meghalaya Health Summit. The policy seeks to promote the rational and responsible use of antibiotics and strengthen the state's response to antimicrobial resistance.

The department said the effectiveness of the policy would depend on its implementation and the participation of different sections of society.

It urged doctors to prescribe antibiotics only when clinically necessary, with careful consideration of the appropriate medicine, dosage, route and duration of treatment. Laboratory investigations and microbiological findings should also guide treatment wherever appropriate.

The advisory emphasised the principle of prescribing the right antibiotic for the right patient, at the right dose and for the right duration, warning that broader-spectrum antibiotics are not necessarily a better treatment option.

Pharmacists were also urged to ensure antibiotics are dispensed in accordance with prescription and regulatory requirements. They have been asked to discourage inappropriate antibiotic use and educate patients about following prescribed doses and treatment durations.

For the public, the department advised against demanding antibiotics for every episode of fever, cough or cold. It also cautioned people against sharing medicines with others, altering prescribed doses independently or discontinuing treatment without consulting a healthcare professional.

The department said antimicrobial resistance was not merely a hospital or medical issue, as its consequences could affect routine infection treatment, surgeries, cancer chemotherapy and organ transplantation, all of which depend on effective antibiotics.

It called for collective efforts to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics, warning that their misuse today could undermine their life-saving potential for future generations.