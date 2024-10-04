Meghalaya's Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a comprehensive statement addressing allegations of irregularities in the recent nurse recruitment process. The Meghalaya Medical Service Recruitment Board (MMSRB) strongly denied claims that absentee candidates were shortlisted.

The recruitment drive, initiated in July 2024, aimed to fill 164 Staff Nurse and 78 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) positions. Over 6,000 applications were received across both categories.

Key points from the department's clarification:

1. No document verification occurred before the written exam, as per state policy.

2. Shortlisting was based solely on merit, with three times the number of vacancies selected.

3. A revised list was published after objections, categorised by reservation policies.

4. All candidates' roll numbers and marks will be published following further disputes.

5. Some roll numbers appeared twice due to candidates applying in multiple categories.

6. A specific case of a mismatched roll number was explained and corrected.

The department emphasised its commitment to a fair and transparent process. Document verification will only occur for qualified candidates based on vacancies. A Grievance Cell has been established to address concerns from candidates.

The MMSRB aims to complete the recruitment process promptly while ensuring fairness. Aggrieved candidates are encouraged to approach the Grievance Cell with any further issues.