Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, on June 27 said that the state government is set to advocate to the Union Health Ministry for the recognition of the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) as an institute of national importance, akin to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

After holding a review meeting of the health department, the Meghalaya minister informed that a delegation from the state will discuss the matter with Union Minister JP Nadda in the coming week.

Speaking with reporters, Ampareen stated that the state would address the operationalisation of the cancer research centre at the institute and allocation of seats for postgraduate studies at NEIGRIHMS for doctors from the state as the institute is located in Meghalaya.

Furthermore, the health minister also lay emphasis on the need for the Centre to ensure that services provided by institutions like sub centres, PHCs and CHCs are essential.

Stating that the department will also discuss the exodus of medical professionals from the state, Ampareen informed that the matter regarding remote health centres and the scarcity of vacancies and medical professional in state health centres will also be taken up.