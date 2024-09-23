The Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Department has initiated an investigation into a reported case of medical negligence at Jengjal Sub Divisional Hospital in West Garo Hills District. Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar issued a notice on September 23, stating that the department has requested a comprehensive report from the Director of Health Services (Maternal Child Health and Family Welfare).

According to the department's preliminary assessment, the hospital may have saved a patient's life during a complicated labour situation in January 2024. The notice emphasized the hospital's track record in saving numerous lives, particularly those of women and children, over the past two and a half years.

The case in question involves allegations that a surgeon left a bandage inside a patient's abdomen during a cesarean section. The patient from Lower Nengsa, North Garo Hills, reportedly underwent the procedure on January 29 and has since experienced severe pain and discomfort.

While no direct complaint has been filed by the affected party, the A'chik State People's Front (ASPF) had submitted a memorandum to Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on September 18, calling for immediate action and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

To ensure a fair investigation and protect the morale of healthcare workers, the department has requested that no agency publish unconfirmed news or name any health professionals working at the hospital. The notice stressed that only the competent authority is authorised to take action based on the inquiry's findings.