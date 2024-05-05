Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on May 4 assured the public that the state has not reported any cases regarding the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

Similar to many states across the country, many people in Meghalaya had also been administered the Covishield vaccine.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said that limited research is available on the matter, indicating that only 7 in 1 million people have had side effects of the vaccine.

Furthermore, she added that well-researched reports from the Union government must be awaited in order to decipher further course of action.



Ampareen Lyngdoh affirmed that the state would heed the advice of the Ministry of Health, further emphasizing the significant life-saving impact of Covid vaccination, echoing the sentiments of public health experts.

Addressing concerns about reported cases of blood clots, she likened them to rare adverse events following immunization (AEFI).

Following AstraZeneca's public acknowledgment of the potential risk of Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) associated with its Covid-19 vaccine, commonly referred to as Covishield in India, global concern surged. This revelation was particularly concerning given the widespread administration of Covishield within the country.