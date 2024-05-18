Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh will undertake a trip to Uttar Pradesh in order to study a model regarding six medical colleges in the state.

The Centre had assisted the state government in the model. In this regard, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had chaired a review meeting on May 17 with discussions held on the institutionalisation of medical colleges.

Speaking to reports, Lyngdoh stated that the Shillong Medical College is likely to commence from September 2025, while the Tura Medical College by 2026-2027.

Furthermore, the health minister ascertained that a review of the Tura medical college has been taken, further adding, “We expect it to be likely operational sometime 2026-2027. We are still working on the infrastructure which is very important.”

Lyngdoh also told reporters, “I will visit the six medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh for feedback on the model.” Meanwhile, she also informed that the Centre will also include a model for teaching and non-teaching doctors.

Meanwhile, with the delay in the affiliation process with NEHU, the government is now gearing up for an impending inspection by the National Medical Council and working towards affiliation from Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

Ampareen also suggested that the Tura Medical College will face challenges because of its remote location, following which the government is working on its connectivity.