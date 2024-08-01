National Health Mission launched World Breastfeeding Week 2024 in East Khasi Hills on August 1. The event, organised by the District Health Society, focused on this year's theme: "Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all."

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh addressed attendees, stressing the importance of educating the public about breastfeeding benefits. Drawing from her own experiences as a mother, Lyngdoh expressed worry over the potential mental health consequences of untreated measles.

The minister called for strict enforcement of six-month maternity leave for all mothers, regardless of their employment status. She urged officials to ensure this policy's implementation across sectors.

Lyngdoh also highlighted the value of breast milk conservation and encouraged health workers and ASHAs to promote breastfeeding awareness in their communities.