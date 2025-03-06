The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a project to tackle microplastic contamination in food and packaged drinking water, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session on March 6.

Responding to concerns raised by MLA Adelbert Nongrum about health risks from microplastics in bottled water, the minister said the project, launched on August 18, 2024, aims to establish validated methodologies and understand the prevalence of micro and nanoplastics in different food matrices.

The minister added, "As per the project, FSSAI has contemplated bringing out a standard on testing of microplastics. As far as the State Government is concerned, the Commissionerate of Food Safety has been lifting packaged drinking water samples to test the presence of mineral oil, metal contaminants, pesticide residues and microbiological parameters except for microplastics."