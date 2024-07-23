Meghalaya's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Ampareen Lyngdoh, recognised the state's Kayakalp awardees in a ceremony held on July 23. The event was attended by key health department officials, including Commissioner and Secretary Dr Joram Beda and Secretary Ram Kumar S.

Lyngdoh praised the awardees for their contributions to healthcare in Meghalaya. "This award is a recognition of your hard work. You are reaching out to the citizens and providing them with these important and crucial services," she said.

The minister emphasised the importance of continued dedication to improving health services across the state. She expressed gratitude to all stakeholders in the healthcare system and called for relentless service to enhance the overall health scenario in Meghalaya.

Beda highlighted the collaborative nature of the achievement, stating that the awards are only proof of the efforts that they have put in, and this is a collaborative effort. He noted that Meghalaya is now considered a frontrunner in healthcare service delivery, crediting the staff for this accomplishment.

The Kayakalp Awards recognise public health facilities for maintaining high standards of sanitation and hygiene.