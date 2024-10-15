Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh provided an update on October 14 regarding the ongoing development of medical education in the state, emphasizing that the Shillong Medical College project is advancing smoothly and is on track for completion by 2025-26. While significant strides have been made, Lyngdoh highlighted the pending finalization of service rules as a crucial step towards making the college operational, according to Hub News.

Speaking to the media, Lyngdoh explained that the service rules are currently under review by the personnel department. "Once these rules and other necessary procedures are approved, we will be firmly on the path to establishing Shillong Medical College," she stated. The minister noted that the project has already progressed to the stage of seeking affiliation with the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU). A meeting between NEHU and the health department has taken place, though Lyngdoh stressed that official disclosures would only be made once decisions are finalized. "We are meticulously completing all modalities and requirements, which involve substantial official communication and adherence to various standards," she said while speaking to Hub News, adding that the establishment of service rules remains a top priority.

In addition to Shillong, the minister provided an update on the Tura Medical College, where infrastructure construction is reportedly moving at a rapid pace. "The Tura project is progressing exceptionally well, with the construction far advanced. Both the Chief Minister and I have recently been briefed on the site's developments," she shared, indicating that the focus remains on completing the building's infrastructure.

The minister also addressed the recent approval for the intake of 150 MBBS students at the P.A. Sangma International Medical College by the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM). According to Lyngdoh, the Health Department is currently drafting a Cabinet Memo to formalize the counseling procedures for admissions, ensuring compliance with legal requirements.