Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh is currently leading an official delegation to Japan, aiming to strengthen ties in healthcare and agriculture. Accompanying her is Ram Kumar, the Secretary in charge of Health & Family Welfare.

The delegation visited Tsurumaki Onsen Hospital on September 2, where three nurses from Meghalaya have been employed through a collaboration between the State Government and Navis Corporation. The team engaged with the nurses, ensuring their well-being and assessing their work environment.

In Tokyo, the delegation visited Alive, a renowned healthcare centre for the elderly. Discussions with the organisation’s president centred on plans to recruit 10 more nurses from Meghalaya. Alive will conduct a job fair in Shillong on September 17, with the full support of the State Government to facilitate this recruitment.

Further engagements included a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Japan on September 3 at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo.

Lyngdoh is set to visit Kurihara-shi in Miyagi Prefecture on September 5. She will tour Mizudori Farm, operated by Yats Corporation, to explore advancements in Shiitake mushroom cultivation.

This visit follows a 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between Yats Corporation, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, and the Hill Farmers Union, aimed at introducing Japanese Shiitake mushrooms in Meghalaya.