In response to the recent concerns surrounding the dumping of medicines at the Marten landfill on June 29, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has directed the Director of the National Health Mission to immediately form a committee to address the issue.

Expressing her dissatisfaction with the incident, Minister Lyngdoh emphasized her commitment to preventing such occurrences in the future. She pledged to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

One of the key questions raised by Minister Lyngdoh is how unauthorized access was gained to the landfill at the municipal board in Marten. She stressed the importance of adhering to proper procedures and protocols for waste disposal, emphasizing that such actions cannot be allowed to happen again. The minister highlighted the need for thorough investigation and measures to prevent similar errors in the future.

Minister Lyngdoh has received a preliminary report from the Department of Health Services (DHS), which has been forwarded to the concerned bureaucrats for further examination. The report aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Prior to the minister's directive, several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) expressed their concerns about the environmental impact of the medicine dumping. They raised fears about potential contamination of water sources and the associated hazards.

Regarding the cost of the dumped medicines, Minister Lyngdoh stated that the information is currently unavailable. The consignments reportedly included medicines dating back to 2019, and the minister highlighted the need for a thorough inquiry to ascertain the exact details.