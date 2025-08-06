Meghalaya health minister audits MHIS amid delays in claims and payments

Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, alongside Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and senior officials from the health department, on August 6, conducted a thorough review of the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)—the state’s implementation of the Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY program.

The review focused on systemic delays in payments to hospitals and widespread claim rejections that have hampered the scheme's effectiveness.

The health minister instructed the department to urgently investigate the root causes behind repeated payment delays and claim denials, calling for immediate corrective measures.

The aim is to implement the scheme more efficiently and transparently, ensuring benefits reach every eligible citizen of Meghalaya promptly and without complications.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sangma tweeted, "Directed the department to urgently examine the causes behind delays in payments and claim rejections, and to take corrective measures in order to ensure that the scheme is implemented efficiently and transparently to serve the best interests of every resident of Meghalaya."