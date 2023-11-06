Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh of Meghalaya has reaffirmed the government's commitment to selecting the best provider for the state's 108 emergency services, calling on bidding companies to maintain discipline and avoid publicizing allegations against each other in the media.

A total of seven companies are currently participating in the competitive bidding process, vying for the opportunity to serve the people of Meghalaya with top-tier ambulance services.

Minister Lyngdoh's message to the bidders was clear: "Competitive arguments won't distract us from our goal of offering the best ambulance service to Meghalaya." She encouraged the bidding companies to address any concerns through the established tender committee, rather than resorting to public disputes.

Lyngdoh stressed the critical importance of providing efficient, life-saving services, underlining that fairness would be a guiding principle throughout the evaluation process. The government aims to ensure widespread ambulance coverage equipped with advanced technology, promoting seamless patient care and rapid response.

The safety of both patients and emergency service workers is a top priority. Minister Lyngdoh stated the need to avoid accidents and guarantee optimal care for those in need.